Colleen M. Hinojosa
October 4, 1958 - March 10, 2020
Colleen M. Hinojosa, 61, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 4, 1958 to William and Patricia (Stoltz) Kersey. After graduating from Cardinal Stritch in 1976 Colleen obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting. On September 15, 1983 she married Juan "John" Hinojosa. She worked for various employers, most recently at UTMC and The Toledo Blade retiring after 33 years. Colleen had a witty sense of humor and a big heart. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Louis soup kitchen, and funeral luncheons. She was a member at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Colleen was a selfless and compassionate person, with a soft spot for animals and children. She was extremely proud of her boys but what she cherished most were her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Hinojosa; mother, Patricia Kersey; children, Eric (Alicia) Hinojosa, Nicole (LeShay) Weaver, Sean (Thays) Hinojosa, Stephen (Megan) Hinojosa; grandchildren, Tyler, Paris, Casie, Collin, Hayes, Leeah, Avery, Amelia, Alexander, Emmanuel; great-grandson, Rhett; siblings, Michael (Joel) Kersey, Karen (Gary) Coehrs, William (Tracie) Kersey; and many nieces and nephews and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her father.
The family will receive friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White St., Toledo, OH 43605 on Saturday, March 14, from 9:30 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Expressions ofsympathy may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020