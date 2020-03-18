The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Colleen M. Keaton


1941 - 2020
Colleen M. Keaton Obituary
Colleen M. Keaton

Colleen M. Keaton, 78, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Toledo on October 12, 1941, the third child of Richard J. and Ethel (Curtis) Morrissey. She married Robert L. Keaton in Toledo and they were blessed with six children.

Colleen was a registered nurse for over 20 years working as an assistant supervisor for the Bureau of Long Term Care Quality, out of the Toledo District Office, Ohio Department of Health. She had also worked for several years at the Genoa Retirement Village and Care Center, in Genoa. In her free time, Colleen enjoyed everything outdoors, especially gardening and fishing, but her best times were spent making memories with her family.

Colleen is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Robert; children, Kimberly (Jeff) Snider, Robert (Kathy) Keaton II, Rhonda (Calvin) Mull, Mike (Pamela) Keaton, Greg (Kristin) Keaton, and Rachael (Mike) Kaylor; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with her sisters, Kathleen Potter, Ellen Bridge and Anne Hardy; and brothers, Terry, Richard, Larry, Edward, James, Robert, Allen, John and Tom Morrissey. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Neill Morrissey.

A funeral service for Colleen will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, OH. Visitation will be from 3-8 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43609. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Colleen's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the loving care she received from all of the hospice staff and physicians. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020
