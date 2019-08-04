Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi University Parish
Dorr Street
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi University Parish
Dorr Street
Colleen Marie Grogan


1946 - 2019
Colleen Marie Grogan Obituary
Colleen Marie Grogan

Colleen Marie Grogan, 72 of Toledo entered into eternal life on July 31, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Colleen was born September 6, 1946 in Toledo to Joe and Marie Grogan. She was a graduate of St Ursula Academy 1964 and completed her nursing training at the University of Toledo in 1975. Colleen began her nursing career in the ER at Toledo Hospital, yet she is most known for her many years in the Outpatient Oncology Center at both Toledo and Flower Hospitals. Her dedication, compassion and love for healing was exemplified in her teaching and the development of an innovative Healing Care Program. This program continues and provides complementary integrative therapies to those going through a cancer diagnosis and in recovery.

Colleen is survived by her son Jeff Grogan and grandson Sean Grogan, both of whom reside in Phoenix AZ, along with many cousins in the Toledo area. Colleen had numerous friends who will also cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Maureen and Susan.

A Mass celebrating Colleens life will be held at Corpus Christi University Parish on Dorr Street at 11:00am August 10, 2019 where a reception will follow. Visitation will begin prior at 10:00am. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Christian Leadership Program (CLP) at Corpus Christi University Parish or the Heartbeat of Toledo.To send her family online condolences, please visit

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
