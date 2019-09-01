|
|
Colleen "Koke" M. Wagner
Colleen "Koke" M. Wagner, 79, of Toledo, OH passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, (on her birthday) she was born August 28, 1940, in Toledo, to Roual and Isabelle (Smart) Mayhugh. Colleen graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School and was employed by Sylvania City Schools for 30 years.
Colleen is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Stallsworth, Pickerington, OH; son, Robert "Cat" (Mari
An) Wagner, Genoa, OH; sister, Janet Love, Delaware, OH; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul just 5 weeks prior, also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy and Larry; son, Brian J. and grandsons, Ryan and Christopher.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4 – 8:00 P.M. where funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
The family suggests contributions to . Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019