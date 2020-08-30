Colleen McMahon



September 29, 1925 - August 21, 2020



Colleen "Pete" McMahon, 94, of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Perrysburg & Toledo, OH went to be with her Lord on August 21, 2020. She died peacefully at home with family by her side and under the care of Hospice of Marion County. She was born to Hazel and Charles Karrick on September 29, 1925. Colleen married James P. McMahon in 1948. They were married more than 48 years when James passed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James; son Michael; sister Eilleen Karrick; and brother, Charles Karrick. Left to cherish her smile and sense of humor is daughter, Christine (Bill) Bradish; son, Daniel (Becky) McMahon; and 5 grandchildren.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Marion County; 701 NW 14th Rd., Ocala, FL 34475 or an organization of choice.





