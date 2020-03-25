The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Cichy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Ruth "Mickey" Cichy


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Ruth "Mickey" Cichy Obituary
Colleen Ruth "Mickey" Cichy

03/18/1927 - 03/21/2020

Colleen Ruth "Mickey" Cichy, age 93, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. Mickey was born in Toledo on March 18, 1927, to John and Clara (Herzig) Donohue. As a baby, Colleen was given the name "Mickey" by her brother who was 10 years old at the time.

Mickey was a 1945 graduate of Libbey High School. She married the love of her life, Robert Cichy on October 2, 1954. She was a secretary to E.M. Tasker, President of Toledo Stamping. Mickey along with her husband started Powder Coated Products in Toledo. She enjoyed golfing and bowling with her friends at Heather Downs Country Club and the Lady Elks and South Toledo Golf. Mickey was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg.

Mickey's love for travel started early. She drove cross-country with two of her friends in the late 1940s. Mickey continued her love of traveling with her husband, Bob. On one adventure they were stranded in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, when the elevators shut down. When they finally got down and back to the tour bus, everyone on the bus clapped and cheered.

She thought she had the best family possible and loved them all a lot. Mickey is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Dr. Kelly Cichy (Lorenzo Cristaudo); son, John (Cindy) Cichy, and grandchildren, R.J. (Deeptha) Cichy and Danielle (Chad) Allemon. In addition to her parents, Mickey was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Donohue.

Visitation and services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now