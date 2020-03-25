|
Colleen Ruth "Mickey" Cichy
03/18/1927 - 03/21/2020
Colleen Ruth "Mickey" Cichy, age 93, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. Mickey was born in Toledo on March 18, 1927, to John and Clara (Herzig) Donohue. As a baby, Colleen was given the name "Mickey" by her brother who was 10 years old at the time.
Mickey was a 1945 graduate of Libbey High School. She married the love of her life, Robert Cichy on October 2, 1954. She was a secretary to E.M. Tasker, President of Toledo Stamping. Mickey along with her husband started Powder Coated Products in Toledo. She enjoyed golfing and bowling with her friends at Heather Downs Country Club and the Lady Elks and South Toledo Golf. Mickey was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg.
Mickey's love for travel started early. She drove cross-country with two of her friends in the late 1940s. Mickey continued her love of traveling with her husband, Bob. On one adventure they were stranded in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, when the elevators shut down. When they finally got down and back to the tour bus, everyone on the bus clapped and cheered.
She thought she had the best family possible and loved them all a lot. Mickey is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Dr. Kelly Cichy (Lorenzo Cristaudo); son, John (Cindy) Cichy, and grandchildren, R.J. (Deeptha) Cichy and Danielle (Chad) Allemon. In addition to her parents, Mickey was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Donohue.
Visitation and services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020