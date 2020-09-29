Colleen S. Jiannuzzi09/05/1955 - 09/27/2020Colleen Jiannuzzi, 65, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and was a graduate of Rogers High School. She met and married Bill, her beloved husband of 47 years; and together they raised six beautiful daughters. She was fiercely loyal and devoted to her family. She especially loved spending time with her ten grandchildren. In her life, she found joy pursuing her talents in drawing and painting, gardening and cooking. Colleen knew how to bring people together with the love she put into baking and cooking for others. As the original DIYer, she loved restoring furniture and estate sale hunting. Colleen was a consummate homemaker, and paid attention to details in order to make things "just right." No matter the day or time, you could find her completing a home project, working in her garden, or restoring something old to make it beautiful again. She loved fresh cut flowers in her home; and if you stopped by for a visit, you were welcomed by the warm scent of something cooking in the oven… always from scratch. Her daughters have taken all they learned from her and implemented it into their own growing families today. She will be greatly missed by all.Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Norma Jean Allen; uncle, Donald Allen, and infant son, Vincent Giovanni. She is survived by her husband, William Jiannuzzi; daughters, Jennifer (Rick) Pinardo, Nicole Bazzoli, Angela Jiannuzzi, Sara (Mike) Klocinski, Maria (Matt) Johnsen, and Felicia (Chase) Yacko; grandchildren, Olivia Fouty, Salvatore Pinardo, Giana Pinardo, Annie Bazzoli, Lena Bazzoli, Rebecca Klocinski, Noelle Klocinski, Charlotte Klocinski, Liam Yacko, and Benjamin Yacko; and siblings, Tim Allen, Terry (Randy) Drewes, and Robert Allen.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Michigan Chapter: 2265 Livernois Road, Troy, MI 48084. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, September 29th, from 4-8pm at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 North Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 30th, at St. Joseph's Church in Sylvania. Graveside burial immediately following at Toledo Memorial Cemetery on Monroe St. Masks are required for visitation, Mass, and burial. Online condolences to