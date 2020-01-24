|
(News story) Colleen Sieberg, a longtime teacher at Maumee Valley Country Day School who with focused energy infused the curriculum with music, died Wednesday in Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. She was 64.
Mrs. Sieberg, of West Toledo, was admitted to the hospital and stabilized, but around 3 a.m. had a second heart attack and could not be revived, her husband, Tom Sieberg, said.
Maumee Valley was closed Thursday and brought in grief counselors for students, their families, and Mrs. Sieberg's colleagues.
"Colleen's energy, creativity, and enthusiasm for the arts were unparalleled," wrote Lynn Casto, head of school, in a communication to the Maumee Valley community. "She leaves behind a legacy at Maumee Valley."
Mrs. Sieberg, a violinist, was in her 40th year of teaching at Maumee Valley. She formerly led the strings program, which she helped start. She was lower school music teacher and had taught in the early learning center.
She was a champion of a curriculum in which students learned about music as they learned about history and language and the arts.
"Colleen wouldn't even start a lesson plan until she talked to other teachers," said her husband, a Toledo Symphony violinist who leads the school's strings program.
Their daughter, Megan, said: "She was so naturally inquisitive and wanted to learn herself."
She often wrote the music, the lyrics, and the story in which they'd be set. Dance, even gymnastic movement, might be incorporated.
"She was brilliant with taking the academic curriculum each child was learning to fuel her music unit and concerts," said Terri Herrmann, who teaches preschool and lower school physical education. "You weren't just singing songs. You were learning about the Constitution. You were learning about Africa."
She made sure every child had a part, and she spent lunch hours and stayed late so students could learn and improve.
"There are students who would say she was tough," said her daughter, a Maumee Valley graduate who was a student of Mrs. Sieberg's. "She used to say the students she was toughest on were the ones who came back to thank her."
Mrs. Sieberg, after staying late to help students, often went to athletic events of her daughter and her son, Ryan, or other Maumee Valley games, home and away. Or, she might report, "'My cello player's a basketball player. I have to go to his game,'" her husband recalled.
In a 1999 Blade story about benefits of music education, Mrs. Sieberg said. "If you want something done, ask a busy person." She said that music students "have a good work ethic, so they can do more," and those who were involved in the long process of learning an instrument, "understand what it is to polish something, to take criticism."
She was born Aug. 30, 1955, in Oak Park, Ill, to Mary Jane and Edward Dawe. She grew up in Rocky River, Ohio, and was a 1973 graduate of Rocky River High School.
She received a bachelor of music education degree from Bowling Green State University, where she met her husband. They shared a violin teacher, but, he said, "I count her as one of my teachers. She had skills I didn't. She was thorough in sharing them with me and helping me get to my next level."
She received a master's degree from Loyola Marymount University. She previously taught in the Bellefontaine and Toledo schools.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas, whom she married July 7, 1979; daughter, Megan; son, Ryan; sisters, Kathy Baker and Maria Dawe-Urick; and brother, Steven Dawe.
Arrangements are pending at the Coyle Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the music program at Maumee Valley Country Day School.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020