Colleen Sieberg
Colleen Sieberg, age 64, of Toledo, passed away suddenly on January 22, 2020. She was born to Edward and Mary Jane (Hoy) Dawe on August 30, 1955. She was a graduate of Rocky River High School, Bowling Green State University—where she met her husband Tom—and Loyola Marymount. Colleen spent her career working as a music teacher for Maumee Valley Country Day School, where she taught strings and general music for 40 years.
She won two teaching awards at Maumee Valley: the Stranahan Award, which took her to Europe and China, and the Maumee Valley Dream Odyssey. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite excursions were her trips to Italy and her Danube River Cruise, and even more trips were in the works. Colleen was an avid sports fan, a gifted violinist, and put on legendary school music programs at Maumee Valley.
Peter Stevens, former Head of School at Maumee Valley, said, "Colleen's sparkle and smile and high standards continue to shine for me. I've measured innumerable other teachers in my life against everything she stood for and against the impact she had on our lives. Few have compared favorably. We treasure her gifts of song and note and beauty." Phineas Anderson, also a former Head of School at Maumee Valley said, "Colleen was a true wonder. How she managed production after production, year after year, with apparent ease and in a loving way, was simply amazing. She was the creative mainstay at Maumee Valley whose memory among hundreds of students will not be forgotten."
Tributes to Colleen and her teaching gift have been numerous. Former Head of School Gary Boehm called her "a force of nature. She was often at school late into the night preparing lessons, transcribing music, and writing skits for her students to perform. When she was done with her classroom work, she'd go out to the athletic fields or the gym to cheer on the students. Colleen was a caring and demanding teacher who had high expectations for her students, and as a consequence, she showed students what they could accomplish with hard work."
Lynn Casto, Maumee Valley's current Head of School, summed up the beauty of Colleen's life: "Colleen loved her family, loved teaching, and loved all her students-past and present. She knew everything about everyone because she took the time to talk and to listen. Each performance she created was a masterpiece, carefully written, integrated with the students' learning in the classroom, and cast so that each child was featured doing that which he or she loved best. A stalwart educator, Colleen embodied all that Maumee Valley holds dear: kindness, respect, acceptance, academic excellence, creativity, and innovation. A tradition herself, a Maumee Valley education will not be the same without her."
Most of all, Colleen loved her family. She had the privilege of having her own children as students, and she expanded the music program so much that her husband was able to join the school as a faculty member. She was the center of the wheel of the family.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tom; daughter, Megan (Lisa Elliott) Sieburg; son, Ryan; siblings, Kathy Baker, Steve (Julie) Dawe, Maria (Mike) Dawe-Urick, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 South Reynolds Road, on Thursday, January 30, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 31, at 6:00 p.m. for Colleen at Maumee Valley Country Day School, 1715 South Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43614. Parking will be available across Glendale Avenue with shuttles to the school. Immediately following the ceremony, all are invited to a reception to share memories of this remarkable educator, woman and friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes to an endowment fund in honor of Colleen Sieberg at Maumee Valley Country Day School (https://www.mvcds.org/give-now/make-a-gift). Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comHH
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020