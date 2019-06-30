The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Collin Matthew McKenna


1989 - 2019
Collin Matthew McKenna Obituary
Collin Matthew McKenna

Collin Matthew McKenna, age 30, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 23rd, 2019. He was born on March 29th, 1989, in Piqua, Ohio, to parents, Paul and Celena (Lovett) McKenna.

He is survived by daughter, Méalla Quinn McKenna; fiancé, Elena Scott; parents, Celena and Paul McKenna; brother, Keegan McKenna; grandparents, Carlus and Carol (Hawkey) Lovett; grandmother, Norma (Hampton) McKenna; and many other family and friends no less important but too great to mention.

He was a loving, kind, compassionate soul, a devoted stay at home dad to his beloved daughter, Méalla, for the love of his life Elena. He graduated from Maumee high school in 2007. He was a committed volunteer at Sunshine Foundation, an understanding empath to the clients he assisted and was honored as volunteer of the year in 2017. He had previously volunteered at the Toledo area humane society.

Collin was a creative individual with a passion for playing music, skateboarding, writing, and drawing, he especially enjoyed sharing his talent in sessions with his father, brother, and friends. You have left us but your memory has placed its indelible mark on those fortunate to have known you, the heavens and earth are privileged to hold you now.

Collin's memory will be honored with a wake of family and friends at a time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Collins memory to any Huntington Branch Bank to the memorial account established by Rick Scott (grandfather) for Méalla Quinn. Maison-Dardenne-Walker, Maumee, assisted the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
