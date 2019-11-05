|
Connie Filipovich
Connie Sue Filipovich, age 71, of Defiance, passed away November 1, 2019 at The Laurels of Defiance Nursing Home. Connie was born March 6, 1948 in Abilene, TX to James and Mary (Winters) Clayton. She was employed at First Solar for more than 9 years retiring in 2015. Connie was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee and chatting with anyone and everyone. In her free time, Connie enjoyed reading, crafting and creating numerous art projects.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, James Clayton and Mary Sampson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wendy Uballe, Kevin (Janet) Oehlers, Lori Jevince, Nicholas (Jackie) Filipovich, Brothers; Jim and Tom Clayton; Sister, Nancy (Rod) Gruen; Step-Sister, Amy Dobes; Grandchildren, Stephen (Erica) & Alex Uballe, Mark & Cassandra (Lucas) Bucklew, Sydney & Chloe Jevince, Nicholas Filipovich, Madeline Helberg, and Great-Grandchildren, Charlotte and Everlee Uballe, Cooper and Emma Ragan, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to the in Connie's memory.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019