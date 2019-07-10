Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
611 Woodville Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Connie J. Saffran


1947 - 2019
Connie J. Saffran Obituary
Connie J. Saffran

Connie J. Saffran, 72, passed away on July 8, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital. She was born on June 1, 1947 to Paul and Jeanne Hoffman. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School in June, 1965. Connie met the love of her life, James T. Saffran on Catawba Is., Ohio and later married on January 20, 1968. She enjoyed summers at Catawba and enjoyed boating, playing golf and entertaining friends and family. Her passion was cooking, gardening and growing plants. She also liked to craft, sew, read and paint.

Connie enjoyed working with young kids and participated in a day care program at the YMCA. Later in life, she volunteered in the Oregon school district where she tutored kids in reading. She was also a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Toledo. One of Connie's greatest joys was being able to raise her granddaughter, Lexie, from birth to age 13.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, James Saffran; children, James (June) Saffran, Jeffery Saffran and Ryan (Marcie) Saffran; grandchildren, Lexie, James III, Luke, Cotey and Easton; brother, Pat (Jan) Hoffman; and mother, Jeanne. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Hoffman; and brother, Mike.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, Ohio on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will take place at Catawba Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Connie's name can be directed to the Oregon Schools Foundation or the Oregon Public Library.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
