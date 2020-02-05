|
Connie Jo Smalley
Connie Jo Smalley, 69, of Curtice, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bay Park Community Hospital. She was born May 20, 1950 to Omer and Marcella Shaffer in Toledo.
Connie is survived by her children, Stephen (Christy) Shaffer, Jeanette (Raymond) Rodgers, Nicole James; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 11 siblings; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020