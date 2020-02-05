Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Connie Jo Smalley


1950 - 2020
Connie Jo Smalley Obituary
Connie Jo Smalley

Connie Jo Smalley, 69, of Curtice, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bay Park Community Hospital. She was born May 20, 1950 to Omer and Marcella Shaffer in Toledo.

Connie is survived by her children, Stephen (Christy) Shaffer, Jeanette (Raymond) Rodgers, Nicole James; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 11 siblings; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
