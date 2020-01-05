|
|
Connie Mae Gruner
Gibsonburg- Constance Mae Gruner, 84, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Otterbein Senior Life Center, Pemberville. She was born on Feb. 4, 1935 in Toledo to Ernest and Avis (Krotzer) Jurski.
Connie was a 1953 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and continued her college education at the Ohio State University where she earned her Registered Dental Hygienist degree. She married Samuel Bronson Gruner, DDS, on June 23, 1956 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg. Together, they owned and operated their dental practice in Gibsonburg for many years until they both retired in 2003. They were married almost 63 years until Sam's passing on June 3, 2019.
Connie was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church; a former member of the Gibsonburg School Board, Gibsonburg Sorosis and the Ohio State and American Dental Hygiene Associations; volunteer with Hospice of Fremont Memorial Hospital and was an honorary member of the Madison Township-Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department. In 2018, she and Sam were inducted into the Village of Gibsonburg Hall of Fame. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Gibsonburg Golden Bear fan. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family.
Surviving are children, Mark (Barb Jones) Gruner of Perrysburg, Steve (Joann) Gruner of Gibsonburg, Becky (Bob) Beyer of Perrysburg, Terri Gruner of Gibsonburg, and Jodi (Brad) Kreglow of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Spotz, Andy (Abby) Gruner, Sarah Gruner, Matt Kreglow, Katie (Grady) Brecheisen, Nicole Beyer, Jordan Kreglow, and Hailey Beyer; great-grandchildren, Mae, Jameson, Sammy, Miles, Evelyn and Sadie; brother, Tom (Betty) Jurski; and loving dog, Annie.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 2-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, Jan 8, 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg where a fellowship gathering will take place following mass at the church hall. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gibsonburg Athletic Boosters, Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, or to St. Michael Catholic Church.
To express an online condolence or to view Connie's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
www.hermanfh.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020