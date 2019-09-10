|
|
Connie S. Jeffries
Connie S. Jeffries passed away at home, surrounded by her family and friends on September 7, 2019 after a 3 year battle of Endometrial Serous Cancer. Connie was born on May 27, 1953 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to Birthel and Katherine (Mason) Jeffries.
Connie was a member of Northwood Church of God, Northwood, OH. Connie was the treasurer for the church for over 35 years. She was a graduate of Clay High School class of 1972.
Connie had various jobs after graduation. She worked for a dog grooming company, Goodyear plant in Luckey, and Phillips Bottle Gas. Connie went to work for Jeep Division of Chrysler in 1983. She retired from Jeep on August 1, 2019. Crafting with her sister, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and watching NASCAR were among her most cherished pastimes.
She is survived by her family, Ted (Carol) Jeffries, Dan Jeffries, Lee (Kathy) Jeffries, Jay (Judy) Jeffries, Shirley (Larry) Loy, Jack Jeffries, Dwight (Cindy) Jeffries, Ron (Glenn Mullen) Jeffries, David (Lori) Jeffries and Terry Jeffries. She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, and numerous grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends from Jeep, especially Vickie Marino and Rose Bridges and her cat, Peanut. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Jackie Jeffries; niece, Donna Kay Jeffries; and nephew, Jeffrey Carl Loy.
A special thank you to Dr. Adam Walter, Courtney, Hannah, Porsche, Hickman Cancer Center of Flower Hospital and Hospice of Clyde.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH (419-666-3121). Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Northwood Church of God, 1838 S. Coy Rd. Northwood, Ohio 43619 with Pastor Brent Smalley, officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to either Northwood Church of God or to the Ovarian Cancer Connection 5577 Airport Highway, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43615. Online condolences may be left at:
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019