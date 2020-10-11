Connie (Heltebrake) Stanford4/14/1943 - 10/1/2020Connie (Heltebrake) Stanford passed away at Kingston Care Center, Sylvania, OH on October 1, 2020. Born to Ruth Hoffman Eno & Gordon Eno in April of 1943. Growing up in South Toledo, she attended Libbey High School for 2 years before the family relocated to Maumee where she graduated. While attending MHS, she fell in love with sports & became the Panther's mascot. In 2005 she was inducted into the Maumee High School Hall of Fame. Connie graduated with a Bachelors of Education 1965 returning later for a Master's of Education. In 1973 she began her tenure at Woodward HS teaching the Learning Disabled.She became the Assistant Athletic Director in 1979 and later was to become one of the first women Athletic Directors in the City system in 1984 while still teaching. Her life long love of sports went way beyond her 27 years as Woodward's AD. She attended as many sporting events she could outside of the City's system...going all over the State.In the mid 2000's, she started hosting exchange students from all over the world in her home. Offering them a great home atmosphere...and of course they all participated in multiple sporting events. They all called her "Mom".Connie throughout her adult life took clothing and personal items to woman's shelters as well as people on the street. She was a giving, caring person and a lover of all animals specifically cats. Over the years she saved many, found homes for others and was always championing their cause. She would feed strays. Whenever she could get to them. While teaching, she would provide breakfast for her students, ensuring that had enough to eat.In Feb of 1966 she gave birth to a daughter, Amy Jo (Stanford) Shiffer whom she always put first before her own needs were met. For the last 10 years of her life, mother and daughter were constant companions spending days going camping at the cabins at Shelby, Ohio KOA (a pastime she also had shared with her sister Claudia), going camping in a camper with her cousin Barb on occasion, eating out (especially Mexican food), and going to their all time favorite pastime, the movies. Connie, sometimes known as "CR" was a very loving mother, sister, teacher and friend. Her long time friends and she had a monthly "Bunco" night...which began in 1965 and continued until 2017 when she began her battle with her disease.Constance Ruth is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo (Stanford) Shiffer; her sisters, Claudia Katz, Jane Cairl (Bob); brother, Jim Heltebrake (Dorothy Meyer), cousins Barb Hoffman and son, Chris Koltay (Julie); nieces, Jennifer Seymour, Laura Katz (Jay Pasko), nephew, Ben Babich.Connie was a member of Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania.There will be a private celebration for the family at a later date. Please send all donations to Humane Ohio in Connie's name.Peace be upon her...aleha ha-shalom