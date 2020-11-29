Conrad Joseph SkorupskiConrad Joseph Skorupski, 88, gained his angel wings November 27, 2020. A man of unshakeable faith, Conrad's life was a shining example of devotion to God, our Blessed Mother, and to his family.His sense of humor was unequaled. He loved sports, fishing, music, and being involved with his church. While a dedicated Eucharistic minister and volunteer at St. John the Baptist Church, Conrad was honored to receive the Centenary Award for Outstanding Service from the Archdiocese of Toledo in 2011.He worked many years as a general foreman with Chrysler Corporation.Conrad shone brightest when coaching his CYO softball and basketball teams. His children's and grandchildren's achievements gave him immense pride and he enthusiastically attended their countless sporting events, theater productions, and dance recitals.Conrad is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rosemarie; his remarkable children, Kathy (Bud) Eikost, Marian (Rick) Frendt, David (Beth), Caryn (Vince) Solferino, and Andrea (Ken) Tidd; his outstanding grandchildren, Jenna (Drew) Corson, Julianne Eikost, Kelsie (Michael) Holzhausen, Alex Frendt, Nora (Zach) Francis, Emily (Stefan) Brancel, Val Skorupski, Vin Skorupski, Steven Solferino, Brett Solferino, Amanda Solferino, Andrew (Kali) Tidd, and Michael Tidd; and eight delightful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother, Norbert (Betty); brother, Dennis (Sue); and sister-in-law, Betty Skorupski. Waiting to greet him in heaven are his parents, Frank and Genevieve; and siblings, Delores (Kozlowski), Jerry, and Carol (Kosnik).The Funeral Mass for Conrad will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Conrad can be honored by donations made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5153 N. Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio. David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.