Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Constance C. Barber


1951 - 2020
Constance C. Barber Obituary
Constance C. Barber

Constance "Connie" Barber, age 68, of Sylvania passed away January 4, 2020, surrounded by her family at Ebeid Hospice.

Connie was born on February 15, 1951 in Detroit, MI to George and Kathleen (Tegels) Kucsulain. She grew up in Berkley, Michigan where she attended Berkley High School along side of her closest childhood friends. On August 31, 1979 she married her husband, Steve Barber. They began to raise their two sons Dennis and Jason and daughter, Katie before relocating to Sylvania, Ohio in 1987 where they have been blessed with the same neighborhood families for 32 years.

Connie worked for the Sylvania Schools for 26 years and made many life long friendships along the way. During that time she enjoyed golfing, Saturday night bowling league with her husband and friends, traveling, staying up to date with family and friends by phone calls or visits, and cooking for the people she loved. She was a perfectionist that had an eye for detail in everything she saw. More importantly, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and unconditional love she gave to so many will be greatly missed.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Steve Barber; children Dennis (Marie) Hermani, Jason (Beth) Hermani, and Katie (Jim) Meyer; 8 grandchildren; sisters Michelle (Bob) Hope and Marlene (Hugh) Gorlitz; and her beloved pup, Sami.

Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. The family suggests any contributions be made out to The Victory Center in Connie's memory.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
