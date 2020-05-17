Constance D. Shaw
Constance D. Shaw, age 93, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Connie was born on April 19, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1949, with an Art degree. After graduation, she taught Art in Omaha, NE. She married in 1951 and moved to Toledo, OH, in 1962.
She participated in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts as a leader and den mother for more than 50 years. She was especially active in PIGS (People in Girl Scouting). She trained girl scouts and troop leaders in arts and crafts helping generations of young men and women to experience the joy of crafting.
An artisan crafter, she sold at regional craft shows and bazaars making friends with everyone she met. She used many different media like paper, cloth, beads and metals. Her beautiful, handmade cards were welcomed by all. A long time member of the Toledo Rock and Gem Club she was greatly loved and participated in many events.
She was friendly, community oriented and respected in her neighborhood. She helped folks in vulnerable populations and the elderly. A long time Block Watch participant, she mended and sewed clothes for many folks at low rates. She taught by example.
She believed strongly in God and went to St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Her faith and strong positive attitude encouraged and inspired others in her church. She made monthly home visits for many years and was one of the first members of the prayer shawl ministry.
She was a prolific knitter and avid sewer; making clothes for her family and teaching her children to sew. She would look at an outfit in a store and determine how to create a better version from scratch. Frugal, simple and elegant, she made fashionable clothes. She created many stuffed animals, dolls, curtains, decorations, quilts, wall hangings, knitted sweaters and shawls for kids and grandkids.
She was a grateful member of Al Anon for 52 years and encouraged those around her to participate in Al Anon or Adult Children of AA. She read passages aloud to her family that she felt were meaningful. She loved to read. One of her favorite authors was Mitch Albom. She had the opportunity to go with her oldest daughter Coleen to a lecture and book signing at Thackeray's.
She cooked comfort foods throughout her life nourishing her immediate and extended family. Each had a special meal (like cabbage rolls) that they would want her to cook when they visited. She valued family and put them first. She was also an Avon Lady.
When talking to Connie in person or on the phone, she would talk non-stop. She saved letters from family and friends and had them read aloud during visits.
When she couldn't physically meet with family at the Franciscan Care Center, with the assistance of Activity Staff, Sr. Jordan or the Center Director, she spoke through glass doors, mouthed "I Love You", winked and blew kisses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Shaw, PhD; sisters, Bernice, Betty and Geraldine and granddaughter, Tiffany Shaw.
A loving sister, aunt, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Seeberger; her brother, Paul Skalitzky; 7 children, Coleen (Alan Colwell) Shaw, Tom (Zara) Shaw, Jim (Tina) Shaw, Steve (Cindy) Shaw, Lawrence Shaw, Kathy (Clint Lavens) Shaw and Maureen (Tony Keeler) Shaw; 11 grandchildren, Hassane Shaw, Jeff (Kassi) Billick, Omar (Candice) Shaw, Heather (Mark) Koppenhofer, Stacie (Chris McGraw) Shaw, Jamila Shaw, Alicia (Kenny) Davis, Cassie (John) Peters, Zac (LeeAnne) Shaw, Sydni Serve' and Cheyanne Shambarger; and 4 great-grandchildren, Tristin Fought, Ayrikah Koppenhofer, Lyla Shaw and Yara Shaw.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, May 25th, from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), Toledo, OH 43613. Special protocols due to Covid-19 will be observed. Visitation may be viewed live via streaming video on Connie's obituary page at ansberg-west.com. A memorial mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres on June 15, 2020, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Constance's name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, lls.org/northern-ohio and Girls Scouts of America, gswo.org. Online condolences may be made to Connie's family at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.