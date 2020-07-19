Constance Dee (Varner) Bundy



Bundy (Varner), Constance Dee – of Toledo, OH, 51 years of age, passed away unexpectantly, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Connie was born August 27, 1968, in Adrian, MI, to John and Carol (Pratt) Varner. She was a graduate of Mason Consolidate Schools.



Connie was a very proud mother of her daughter, Hanna (Banana) Bundy. Connie was a loving soul to everyone she met. If Connie had something and you needed it, she would happily give it to you while she went without. She loved all animals and would take in any stray that needed a home. Her innocence in life and the smile she usually had on her face will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father, John D. Varner; her nephew, Brandon James Varner and her husband, Gregory Bundy. She is survived by her mother, Carol Varner; her siblings, John (Barb) Varner, Jim (Vicki) Varner, Cindy (Mark) Jechura, and Jeffery Varner and her daughter, Hanna Bundy.



There will not be any services due to the COVID laws in place.





