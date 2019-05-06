Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Constance I. "Connie" Pelow
1953 - 2019


Constance I. "Connie" Pelow, age 66, of Holland, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 27, 1953 in Trenton, Michigan. Connie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She loved nothing more than her family, and they will miss her smile and it will live on in their hearts forever.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of almost 25 years, Jeff Pelow; children, Stephanie Pelow, Rob Nutt and Danielle (Kevin Mylek) Pelow; 7 grandchildren; mom, LaVerne Hoffman; 3 siblings; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider any organization helping with addiction recovery.

To leave a special message for Connie's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2019
