Constance Jean (Calmes) Szakovits
1966 - 2020
Constance Jean (Calmes) Szakovits

Connie Calmes Szakovits passed way peacefully at her home on August 23, 2020, with her family by her side. Just 54 years young, she was born April 24,1966, eight days after the sudden death of her father, James William Calmes. Her beloved mother, Jean (Feehan) Calmes (Morgenstern), who always referred to Connie as her Angel Baby, preceded her in death in November.

Born and raised in Toledo, Connie graduated from Roy C. Start High School in 1984. That year she met her future husband, Norm Szakovits, when they worked together at Burger King. Connie and Norm were married on September 11, 1993, and welcomed their daughter, Chloe Jean "Peanut", on September 16, 1997.

Connie was an account executive at Hanson Inc. for nearly 14 years until she became ill in June. Previously she had worked at The Toledo Symphony for 22 years. Admired and respected for her focus, drive and sense of fun, she easily developed strong, life-long friendships with her coworkers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, William J. Morgenstern; stepbrother, Tim Morgenstern; and in-laws, Patricia and Norman Szakovits Sr.

Besides Norm and Chloe, she is survived by her devoted dog; Kip and her cat, Oscar Mr. Man; along with her brother, Jim (Marta); sisters, Jackie Calmes, Pat Cotton (Tim), and Cathy Calmes; Connie's sister-in-law, Kristen (Craig) Macrina; brother-in-law, Scott Szakovits (Johna); and Norm's half-sisters, Sherrie McCarthy (Randy) and Susie Gorsuch. She was the favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are stepbrothers, Steven (Rhonda) and Robert (Rose) Morgenstern; and stepsister, Marcie Tscherne (Larry) and their children and grandchildren.

Just as strong as her love and devotion to family, lovingly preserved in beautiful scrapbooks, was her love and devotion to her friends, all animals, The Rolling Stones, and U of M Football. Connie also had mastered the perfect Cosmopolitan.

If you knew Connie, you knew love. "To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

A mass will be held Friday, August 28, 2020; 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church on Heatherdowns Blvd. Due to COVID, and out of concern for those who Connie loved and who loved and cared for her, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. The service will also be livestreamed on the "ToledoStPats" YouTube channel. In spring 2021, there will be a celebration of her life.

Those interested in making a donation in Connie's name please consider the Toledo Humane Society, American Brain Tumor Association or the ASPCA.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
August 26, 2020
I worked with Connie at the Toledo Symphony. She was a wonderful, and strong person - could light up a room. RIP Connie. Gone way too soon. May God be with you and your family.
Kristen Celek
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Norm and family,

I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marie Emery; St. Luke's Hospital
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Bob and I sending our love and prayers to all of you . So sorry for your loss of a beautiful woman .
Becky bondy ( duffey)
Family
August 26, 2020
I remember growing up across the street she was always so sweet and always felt at home
Maddy
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
Condolences to the entire family on your loss especially to Norm, Scott and Kristen. Connie is now at peace. May she rest in Heaven.
Mark and Beverly Benner
Friend
August 26, 2020
A good marriage and good love is where two people complete each other. You get to learn the idiosyncrasies of the family dynamics and those are the things that will be engraved in your hearts. That part I know is there and will always be. I am so sorry for the loss the Szakovits family is enduring at this time.
Ryan Henricks
Friend
