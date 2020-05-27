Constance L. GlassConstance L. Glass, age 70, of Walbridge, OH passed away May 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born May 24, 1949 in Toledo to Mearle and Ruth (Duling) Glass.In addition to her parents, Constance was also preceded in death by brother, Wayne Glass. She is survived by her siblings, Ruthann Will, Raymond Glass, Victor Glass, Faye Balsmeyer, Maryrose Reynolds, Kenneth Glass and Christine Perkins.There will be no visitation or services.To leave a special message for Constance's family, please visit: