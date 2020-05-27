Constance L. Glass
1949 - 2020
Constance L. Glass

Constance L. Glass, age 70, of Walbridge, OH passed away May 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born May 24, 1949 in Toledo to Mearle and Ruth (Duling) Glass.

In addition to her parents, Constance was also preceded in death by brother, Wayne Glass. She is survived by her siblings, Ruthann Will, Raymond Glass, Victor Glass, Faye Balsmeyer, Maryrose Reynolds, Kenneth Glass and Christine Perkins.

There will be no visitation or services.

Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
