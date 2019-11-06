|
|
Constantino Montelongo
Constantino Montelongo, 67, of Toledo, passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1951 to Constantino and Lucy (Gonzales) Puente. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucy and his father Constantino and brother Joseph as well as his adoptive Mother, Adela, Father Rosalio Montelongo, Brother Arsenio, and sister Tila.
Tino worked for Chrysler for 43 years and enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and talking to everyone he met. He was an avid fan of the Detroit teams especially the Lions and Tigers. He also loved the Big 10 football and basketball teams especially Ohio State. He loved his Spanish music and going to the San Antonio Conjunto Fest.
Constantino will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 46 years, Yolanda (Varela) Montelongo; children Constantino Jr., Aaron (Britaini), Damien and Tiffany (Andrew); Grandchildren Santiago, Adelina, and Cayo as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating Constantino's life will be held at 4pm Friday, November 8th, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington. His family will receive friends from 2pm until the time of the service. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019