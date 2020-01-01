|
Cora Jayne Bassitt
Cora Jayne Bassitt, 84, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Genoa Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, in Lima, Ohio, to William and Floy Teegardin. Cora graduated at the top of her class from Gomer High School. She worked as a secretary for Kemper Insurance. Cora also modeled in Florida and Chicago – winning the Miss Sunshine State Pageant in 1956. Returning to Lima, Cora met the love of her life, Bob Bassitt, and were married in 1957.
Cora was a dedicated mother raising three children. She loved being involved in their school activities, sporting events and taking family vacations. In 1978, she was instrumental in the fundraising campaign for the installation of stadium lights at the Northwood High football field. She loved their family vacations, travelling to destinations such as Montreal, Florida, and later an extended family vacation to Jamaica with her husband, children and their families. She loved seeing her family enjoy the vacation attractions, swimming pools, the ocean, meeting new people and most importantly time with each other.
She was a member of the Christ Dunberger American Legion-Ladies Auxiliary and the Toledo Area Browns Backers Club. Cora and Bob have many fond memories watching the Browns play, meeting the players and travelling with other fans.
Cora lived each day by embodying the simple idea of "being nice to others".
Cora is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Bassitt; children, John (Dawn) Bassitt, Michael (Mary Ann) Bassitt, and Julie (Matthew) Tucholski; grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Matthew, and David Bassitt and Katie and Amanda Tucholski; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Bassitt and Landry Bassitt. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John and Calvin Teegardin.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Northwest Ohio Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020