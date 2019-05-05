Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern M.B. Church
1222 Indiana Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern M.B. Church
1222 Indiana Ave
View Map
Cora L. Fulton Allen Obituary
MRS. CORA L. FULTON ALLEN

Mrs. Cora Lucinda Fulton Allen, passed this life, April 30, 2019. She was born, December 3, 1930 in Rossford, Ohio. Mrs. Allen moved to Toledo from Monroe, Michigan at an early age. She was a graduate of the new careers program at the University of Toledo, was a student counselor retiring in 2006 and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Jewel Chapter #20. Her peaceful voice and peaceful disposition (warm like the oven in her mother's kitchen) will surely be missed. She was preceded into the afterlife by parents, Mrs. Ruby Crawford and Mr. Anthony Fulton; husband, Arthur Allen Sr.; sisters, Christina Johnson, Willena Hill and Myrna Moran. Mrs. Allen is survived by sons, Ronald, Anthony (Cookie), Asad Abdur Rahmaan and James (Cassandra); daughters, Mrs. Gloria Cooper (Bobby), Linda, Jennifer and Audreia Allen; sisters, Mrs. Mildred Butler and Mrs. Rose Robinson; 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends and legions of students. Special thanks to Ohioans Nurse Carol for all her assistance. A Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday, May 6, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607. Funeral Services will be 11am Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Southern M.B. Church, 1222 Indiana Ave. 43607, preceded by a 10am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Roger D. Carson Jr., Pastor.

Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019
