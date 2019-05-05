Corey Christopher Lewis



Corey Christopher Lewis, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Toledo, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Terry and Antoinette Lewis and was born on August 19, 1976 in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up in Temperance, Michigan and graduated from Bedford High School in 1994. He then received his Associates Degree from Monroe County Community College. Corey worked in various jobs over the past 27 years and made many friends. He was well liked by his employers and was awarded Employee of the Month, in his positions at Flower Hospital, Toledo Clinic and others. He was currently employed by Fresh Products. He was known for his artistic talents and his love of Star Wars. Corey was an excellent cook and knew his way around a kitchen. There wasn't anything he couldn't do.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Letha Jacobs, Betty Kirkendall, Alvie Lewis and several cousins.



Corey is survived by his loving daughter, Alexa; parents; grandfather, Gordon Kirkendall, Sr.; grandmother, Beverly Lewis; great uncle and aunts, Harry and Alice Jacobs, Loretta Bruce, Betty Hendrickson, Beverly Hendrickson; aunt and uncles, Mike Jacobs, Denise Jacobs, Cathy and Jerry Hodge, Jeana and Gordon Kirkendall, Rick Lewis, Many cousins and friends; especially Jeff Wiles, Steve, Jeff Case, Greg, Giovanna and his special friends at Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission. Services were private. Thank you to Pawlak Funeral Home and Reverend Tom Clapsaddle for making his day special.



Corey, we were blessed to have you, to cherish for 42 years and yes, we saw your vibrant rainbow in the eastern sky as we said goodbye on that windy winter day that you were laid to rest. We will always remember the rainbow! Burial took place at Whiteford Union Cemetery on January 8, 2019. Memorial gifts can be made in Corey's name to Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, P.O. 1020, Toledo, OH 43697 or a .



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019