Corey Douglas Stamitoles
Corey Douglas Stamitoles, 23, grew up in Sylvania, OH. He passed away following a brief illness. "Life as we knew it ceased the day we lost Corey and we must eventually make peace with our new reality of life without him." Corey was born March 17, 1996. He was a 2013 graduate of Sylvania Northview High School. Corey was the life of the party and lived life to its fullest every day. He loved spending time with his family and the many friends he made throughout his 23 years of life.
Corey was an incredible father and adored his children Gwen C. and Greysen Cole; Corey is survived by his parents Randy and Stacey (Yeager) Stamitoles; brothers, who he dearly loved; Tyler (Stephanie Perales) and Spencer Stamitoles; grandparents Jim and Melissa Maibach, and Raymond and Diane Yeager; great-grandparents Clarence and Beverly Yeager; the mother of his children, Alexis Giles; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece. He was preceded in death by grandparents Nick and Betty Sue Stamitoles; grandfather Chuck Mahle; and great grandparents Richard and Betty Guyer.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, September 12th from 3:00 – 9:00 PM.
Corey was a compassionate soul with a big heart and an infectious laugh. He was a fun-loving, artistic, free spirit who loved music and being outdoors.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider The Corey Stamitoles Memorial Fund, C/O any Fifth Third Bank.
Corey, we will miss you more than words can express.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019