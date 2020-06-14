Corey L. Yglesias



4/5/1982 - 5/24/2020



Corey L. Yglesias, 38, left this life May 24, 2020, at home with his faithful dog, Baby Girl, at his side. He was known for his big smile, meticulous hard-work, and willingness to do anything for his family and friends.



He was born on April 5th, 1982, in Toledo to Kim Parker and Gary Yglesias, he attended Rossford High School.



Corey was fun-loving in nature, a Raiders fan, liked doing model cars, along with collecting Hot Wheels and shoes, lots of shoes. He was protective of his siblings and to his nieces and nephews, to whom Corey was affectionately known as Uncle Muffin.



Corey is survived by his loving mother, Kim Parker; siblings, Heather (Tom) Gillis, Dustin McDonald, Angel (Kevin) Porter, Ashley Hartford, Kristina, Gary, Kari, Shari, and Larry Yglesias; Grandmother, Edna Weiler; Uncle Mark, numerous aunts and cousins; Special friend Rachel; and her children, that he loved as his own, Taylar, Zayne, and Blaise; brothers by choice, Brandon, Jon, Pook, and Brad; Fur babies, Baby Girl and Bella; and his godmother, Patty (Robert) Garcia.



Celebration of Life will be held July 19th, 1-4 p.m. at Tremainsville Hall at 2437 Tremainsville Rd. Toledo, OH.





