Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Corine L. Wooley


1939 - 2019
Corine L. Wooley Obituary
Corine L. Wooley

Corine Lee Wooley, 80, of Toledo, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in St. Charles Hospital Oregon, Ohio. Born, July 18, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of Rev. Dale F. and Alberta L. (Gittkowski) Emrick. She married Robert Dave Wooley on June 16, 1962. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2019. Corine was a devoted Christian, who was an active member and taught Sunday School at Trilby United Methodist Church in Toledo. As a lifelong educator, she was committed to helping others reach their full potential. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics and painting, a mural she painted with her sister can still be seen at Waite High School. The role she cherished the most was that of Mom and Grandmother. She loved her family more than life itself and was often a mom and grandmother to anyone that came into her life.

Corine is survived by her loving children, David (Wendy) and Michele (Sal Garza) Wooley; grandchildren, Kayla (Eric Hart), Lindsay and Kiersten Wooley and Nicholas and Alexandria Makras; sister, Carole (Jack) Siebenaler; several nieces and nephews she dearly loved.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. where services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019
