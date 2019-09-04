Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
4930 Flanders Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne Ethel Reed


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinne Ethel Reed Obituary
Corinne Ethel Reed

Corinne Ethel Reed, 93, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born, April 8, 1926, to parents David and Ada Griffiths. Corinne attended Whitmer High School. She was employed in several different jobs, her last was a Home Guide with Lucas County Children Services, and later in the Foster Home Department.

Corinne was a member of Trinity Nazarene Church for 77 years, and between Donald and herself probably did everything but preach in church.

She is survived by her children Donald (Janet), Kathy (Jim) Whited, Bradley (Liz), Jeanelle, and Kimberly; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Corinne was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Donald L. Reed in 1977; sister Oretha; and daughter Jeaneen in 2016.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Friday, September 6th from 4 – 9 PM. The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4930 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH, 43623, Saturday, the 7th at 11 AM. She will be laid to rest beside Donald at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

Corinne's family would like to thank the staffs of the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, and the Ohio Living Hospice for their loving care, during this difficult time.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corinne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now