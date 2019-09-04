|
|
Corinne Ethel Reed
Corinne Ethel Reed, 93, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born, April 8, 1926, to parents David and Ada Griffiths. Corinne attended Whitmer High School. She was employed in several different jobs, her last was a Home Guide with Lucas County Children Services, and later in the Foster Home Department.
Corinne was a member of Trinity Nazarene Church for 77 years, and between Donald and herself probably did everything but preach in church.
She is survived by her children Donald (Janet), Kathy (Jim) Whited, Bradley (Liz), Jeanelle, and Kimberly; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Corinne was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Donald L. Reed in 1977; sister Oretha; and daughter Jeaneen in 2016.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Friday, September 6th from 4 – 9 PM. The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4930 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH, 43623, Saturday, the 7th at 11 AM. She will be laid to rest beside Donald at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Trinity Church of the Nazarene.
Corinne's family would like to thank the staffs of the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, and the Ohio Living Hospice for their loving care, during this difficult time.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019