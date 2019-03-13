(News story) Cornelia K. "Pat" Mauk, a speech pathologist who aided children with developmental disabilities, and a community and church volunteer who relished outdoor pursuits, from gardening to nature photography and warm-water fly fishing, died Friday in her Perrysburg home. She was 89.



She was in declining health after a fall in December, her husband, Clint Mauk, said.



Mrs. Mauk had a record of volunteerism and was a mother of four when she pursued graduate studies at Bowling Green State University. She received a master's degree in speech pathology in 1971.



She and her husband were founding members of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Perrysburg. She'd been active in the Junior League of Toledo and Country Garden Club of Perrysburg, of which she became president.



"She was just a dynamic woman and got bored with being a regular housewife," said her husband, who was a vice president of First National Bank of Toledo. "She was very mature. She could deal with people and mix with people. She was comfortable doing it."



She brought empathy and persistence to her profession, her daughter Caroline Walsh said. Mrs. Mauk worked in speech and hearing services for schools run by what is now the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.



"She found she could help in that area, and she enjoyed it," her daughter said. "She had her own independent work life, in addition to four kids.



"She was an independent lady, and in an inspiring way," her daughter said. "She wanted to do new things and was interested in what other people were doing."



Mrs. Mauk brought that focus to the fly fishing she and her husband did from East Africa to the Yucatan Peninsula.



"She did some pretty spectacular fish catching and was good at it and loved doing. She was a very determined lady," her husband said "We both loved warm water, where we fished for tarpon and bonefish."



She enjoyed ski vacations to Utah and Colorado and visits to national parks. She took photos wherever she went - of flowers, birds, wildlife; on another continent or at Toledo Botanical Garden -- kept up on the latest in digital camera technology, her daughter said.



She was born July 13, 1929, to Cornelia and Walter W. Lathrop and grew up in Ottawa Hills. Her father became board chairman of a contracting firm founded by her grandfather as George W. Lathrop & Sons. She was a 1947 graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School. She attended Pine Manor College in Massachusetts and received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Northwestern University. Afterward, she worked at Lasalle & Koch Co., the Toledo department store.



She and her husband met courtesy of their fathers, her husband said. Her father and Stanley Mauk invited the pair to shoot skeet at Carranor Hunt and Polo Club. A date for lunch followed. The couple married June 8, 1953.



She volunteered at Way Public Library in Perrysburg and was a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art.



Surviving are her husband, Clinton A. Mauk; sons Jeffrey and John Mauk; daughters Elizabeth Harris and Caroline Walsh; brother, Walter W. Lathrop, Jr., and six grandchildren.



Services will be at 11 a.m. March 30 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.



The family suggests tributes to the church, the Rotary Club of Toledo Foundation, or a .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary