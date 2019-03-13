Cornelia "Pat" Lathrop Mauk



Cornelia "Pat" Lathrop Mauk, 89, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Pat was born to Cornelia Coley Lathrop and Walter William Lathrop Sr. on July 13, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in Ottawa Hills and attended school there until transferring to Maumee Valley Country Day School where she graduated in 1947. She attended Pine Manor College, and then Northwestern University where she received her undergraduate degree in Marketing in 1951. She married her sweetheart, Clinton Alvah Mauk on June 8, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio. She received her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Bowling Green State University in 1971. She worked as a Speech Pathologist and was the Director of Speech and Hearing for a Lucas County special needs program.



Throughout her life, Pat was an active volunteer in many organizations including the Junior League, St. Timothy's Church and Way Public Library. She also was a member of the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg and served as President.



Pat was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother, and was a lifelong learner. She had numerous hobbies and passions including cooking, fly-fishing, a love of the outdoors, and travel. Pat fly-fished with her husband all over the world from East Africa to New Zealand, Alaska, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the Bahamas. They spent years enjoying the Florida Keys where she held the women's record of catching the second largest bonefish. Additionally, Pat's gardens were a sight to behold. She particularly enjoyed rose gardening, Ikebana, and raising orchids. She was also an avid photographer of her travels, wildlife, flowers, and family.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelia and Walter W. Lathrop, Sr.; and her daughter in law Sheryl Holden Mauk. She is survived by her loving husband, Clint Mauk; her son Jeffrey Mauk and his wife Judith Grey of Denver, CO; her daughter Elizabeth (Mauk) Harris and her husband Bob Harris of Wetumpka, AL; her son John Mauk and his wife Diane Mauk of Alexandria, VA; and her daughter Caroline (Mauk) Walsh and her husband Martin Walsh of Cos Cob, CT.; six grandchildren: Clint Mauk; Taylor and Holden Mauk; and Drew, Emily and James Walsh; her brother Walter W. Lathrop Jr., and his wife Anne. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 871 East Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg, The Rotary Club of Toledo Foundation, or a charitable organization of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences to the family may be made at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 13 to Mar. 27, 2019