Correne HoferCorrene P. Hofer, 90, passed away August 8, 2020, at Sunset Village, where she lived with her husband Leonard the past 4 years. She was born March 30, 1930, in South Dakota.She graduated from Sioux Valley School of Nursing in 1952 and the University of Toledo with a B.S. Degree in Institutional Health Care Management. She retired from nursing in 2011. She married Leonard Hofer in 1952 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. She was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church.Correne is survived by her husband, Leonard; son, Scott Hofer of Florida; daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Liebrecht of Michigan, Stephanie Hofer of Tennessee; grandchildren, David (Celeste) Liebrecht, Christine (Evan) Goldstein, Matthew (Becky) Liebrecht; great grandchildren, Dawson, Cora, Amelia and brother, Delano (Marilyn) Christensen of South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles.Interment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park & Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Sunset Village Employee Appreciation Fund, for their excellent care, at 9640 Sylvania- Metamora Road, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 or Epworth United Methodist Church Mission and Ministry Fund at 3077 Valleyview Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43615.