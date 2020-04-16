Corrine Ann Joseph Corrine Ann Joseph passed away peacefully at her home on April 14, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1930 in Toledo to Paul and Lucille (Elias) Darah and, until her death, was the reigning matriarch of the Darah family. Corrine was a graduate of Woodward High School and attended the University of Toledo. She married George O Joseph on October 21, 1951 and they celebrated 51 years of marriage before George's passing in 2003. Corrine was devoted to her family and, if you visited her house once, you were considered family. Whether she knew you or not, the moment you walked in her door you would be greeted with a warm smile and a kiss, always a kiss, offered something to drink (wine was her drink of choice!) and made to feel like the most special person in the room. Corrine had a zest for life. She could commonly be found riding her bike, enjoying music by the pool when her grandkids came over to swim, out on the dance floor at a wedding, or traveling the world. Many remember her as someone who loved to cook and entertain; all were welcome at her Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day cookouts. The family feasted at Thanksgiving as she made the best stuffing in the world and on Christmas when the menu always included prime rib and lobster tails. Her grandkids will always fondly remember her absolutely delicious French toast. We would be remiss if we didn't mention the Annual Wine Party started by her husband many years ago and continued on after his passing at Corrine's insistence. Featuring food from The Beirut and wine from Joseph's Beverage Center, the party was always held the Monday the week before Thanksgiving and let's just say it was tough to find a parking spot anywhere close to the house that evening! Corrine was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral and was involved with the Ladies' Benevolent Society at the Church. She and George had a second home in Marco Island, FL and they were two of the founding members of St. Paul Orthodox Mission in Naples, FL. She was also a regular fixture in the stands at Maumee Valley Country Day School in the 1970's cheering her 5 sons on at their various athletic events. She enjoyed playing tennis but gave that up once she was blessed with grandchildren as she wanted to spend all her time spoiling her "angel babies!" Surviving Corrine are her sons, G. Christopher (Regina), Bradley (Elizabeth), Craig (Michelle) and David and her grandchildren, Erica, Christopher (Shruti), Thomas, Steven (Carla), Jonathan (Jill), Katie, Veronica (Ryan) Roemer, Christina (Tyler Carmony), Paul, Rebecca, David, Samantha, Valerie and Joshua, her sister Carolyn (Eugene) Karrip and brother Louis (Sherrie) Darah. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Ethan, Alexandra, Jackson, Everett and Madeline and has twin great-granddaughters due to arrive any day. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her son Paul. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels for their compassionate care of Corrine. Visitation with strict social distancing guidelines will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422), where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be live streamed at 5:00 p.m. (to view the live stream visit facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes and once the service begins, under the videos tab the live stream will appear). The private family only Funeral Service at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral will be live streamed via Facebook (same link as above) on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. For family and friends unable to attend the service due to the health crisis please send a message of condolence at walkerfuneralhomes.com. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd., Toledo, OH 43606.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.