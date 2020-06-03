Or Copy this URL to Share

Corrine Black Reynolds



Corrine Black Reynolds, age 66, passed away on May 27, 2020



She is survived by 3 sons, Jerrell Coleman, Antwon (Deborah) Johnson, Dannie Hughes; sisters, Loraine Black, Denise Black Poon; brother, Dennis (Trevor) Black; and grandchildren.



Special thanks to Interim Health Care, Michael Metzger and Keyia Brown. Services at House of Day, June 4, 2020. Wake 3:00 - 3:30 pm. Service is private.





