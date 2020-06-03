Corrine Black Reynolds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrine Black Reynolds

Corrine Black Reynolds, age 66, passed away on May 27, 2020

She is survived by 3 sons, Jerrell Coleman, Antwon (Deborah) Johnson, Dannie Hughes; sisters, Loraine Black, Denise Black Poon; brother, Dennis (Trevor) Black; and grandchildren.

Special thanks to Interim Health Care, Michael Metzger and Keyia Brown. Services at House of Day, June 4, 2020. Wake 3:00 - 3:30 pm. Service is private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Wake
03:00 - 03:30 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
May God strengthen and guide this family through this time of need. Will always remember Corrine's smile- she will truly be missed. Stay strong.
Pam and Greg Reynolds
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved