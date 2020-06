Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Corrine's life story with friends and family

Share Corrine's life story with friends and family

Corrine Black Reynolds



Corrine Black Reynolds, age 66, passed away on May 27, 2020



She is survived by 3 sons, Jerrell Coleman, Antwon (Deborah) Johnson, Dannie Hughes; sisters, Loraine Black, Denise Black Poon; brother, Dennis (Trevor) Black; and grandchildren.



Special thanks to Interim Health Care, Michael Metzger and Keyia Brown. Services at House of Day, June 4, 2020. Wake 3:00 - 3:30 pm. Service is private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store