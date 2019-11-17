The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Grove Cemetery
West Unity, OH
View Map
Corrine M. DeGroff Gaylord


1927 - 2019
Corrine M. DeGroff Gaylord Obituary
Corrine M. DeGroff Gaylord

Corrine Mae (Ziegler) DeGroff Gaylord age 92 of Maumee, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Spring Meadows Care Center, Holland. She was born in Wauseon, OH on June 16, 1927 to Jay Arthur and Dorothy Mae (Lovejoy) Ziegler.

Corrine graduated from Archbold High School in 1945. In 1947, she married Nate DeGroff, and they lived in Stryker, OH moving to Maumee in 1959. She was an avid Ohio State and Detroit Tigers fan. Corrine also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; bowling in leagues at Timbers Bowling Lanes in Maumee; needlepoint, crossword puzzles and coloring.

Surviving are her children, Randall (Ellen) DeGroff, Sandy (Randy) McNeely, Jeff (Cindy) DeGroff and special friend, Chuck Lugbill; grandchildren, Missy, Kim, Nate, Jason, Ashley, and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Corrine was preceded in death by her husband, Nate; 2nd husband, Robert Gaylord; infant son, Chucky and brothers, Jim and Roger Ziegler.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Cherry Street Mission. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the Astor House, Spring Meadows Care Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their exceptional care and friendship mom received.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
