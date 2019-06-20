|
Costas "Gus" Christides
Costas Christides passed away on June 19, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence at the age of 69. Costas was born on May 23, 1950 to Miltiades and Zoe Christou in Larnaca tis Labithou, Cyprus.
Costas is survived by his wife of 28 years, Anthe; daughters, Christiana Christides, Natassa Christides, and Jessica Thompson; brothers. Savvas and Takis; sister, Xanthula and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His family will receive friends at The Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Friday from 3 -8 PM where Trisagion prayers will be said at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 740 Superior Street followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on June 20, 2019