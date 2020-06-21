Craig Allan Bloomheart



Craig Allan Bloomheart, aged 62, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Craig was born January 3, 195,8 at the Toledo Hospital, the son of John W. and Joyce E. Bloomheart (Dohm). He attended Whitmer High School and lived around Southeastern Michigan and Northwestern Ohio throughout his life.



Craig was a loving father who enjoyed making others laugh and had a larger-than-life heart. He was a passionate machinist, highly skilled mechanic, and artistic craftsman who had a brilliant talent for building radio-controlled boats, creating metal art, restoring cars, and more. Craig was a sports coach to his three sons, taught them home maintenance skills, and passed on an enduring love for cars and machines. His mother, Joyce, and sister, Karen, remember family trips to Black Rock Lodge, where they would fish for hours, enjoying the great outdoors.



Craig is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dr. John L. Bloomheart; grandmother, Edith Mathis Bloomheart; father, John W. Bloomheart; and brother, John Jeffery Bloomheart. He is survived by his loving mother, Joyce Bloomheart (Dohm); close former wife and lifelong friend, Pamela Bloomheart (McHugh); sons, Christopher (Amanda Romijn), Devin (Kendra), and John (Abbie Sterling); his sister, Karen Freeland, and her daughters, Meagan (Andrew) Miner, and Lauren (Brennden) Freeland-Ward. Craig also leaves behind numerous cousins, grandchildren, nephews, and faithful canines.



The family will have a private service at Newcomers Chapel. Due to the pandemic, they will be scheduling a celebration of life in the upcoming months.





