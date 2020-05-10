Craig Howard Leyda
1969 - 2020
Craig Howard Leyda

1/30/1969 - 5/2/2020

Craig Howard Leyda, 51, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on January 30, 1969 to Earl and Ila "June" (Woolaver) Leyda. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in business from Ohio University and worked in marketing. In recent years, Craig worked for multiple construction companies. He was an avid sports fan; especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Craig also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Craig is survived by his mother, June; sisters, Karen Leyda, Laura Leyda; goddaughters, Olivia Clark, Rylee Hertzfeld; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Debra Leyda.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services for Craig at this time. There will be a celebration held at a later date. The family asks that memorial donations in Craig's name be made to the Sunshine Communities of Northwest Ohio. Please leave online condolences or share stories by visiting www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
