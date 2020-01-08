Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Craig La'mont Lyle


1953 - 2020
Craig La'mont Lyle Obituary
Craig La'mont Lyle

Craig La'mont Lyle, age 66, of Toledo passed away in his home on December 29, 2019.

Craig was born in Toledo, Ohio to Anna (Jones) and Lesley Lyle on September 4, 1953. He attended Toledo Public Schools and was a proud Libbey Cowboy. After high school, he served our country in the United States Navy.

Craig was a sweet-spirited, fun-loving man who loved Christ and his family. In his younger years, Craig was an avid pool player. More recently, you could always find Craig sharing positive messages and words of encouragement with friends and family.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Lesley Lyle; his mother, Anna (Jones) Lyle and sister, Renee (Lyle) Means. He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Darleen Woods; nephew, Paul Kendrick; uncle, Pete (Eva) Lyle and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation and funeral will be at House of Day, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 with services starting promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will be private.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
