Craig M. Mead
Craig M. Mead, age 68, of Monclova Township, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, while surrounded by his family.
He was a 1970 graduate of E. L. Bowsher High School. Craig was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 for 43 years and served as a business agent from 2000 to 2009 when he retired. He followed in the footsteps of his father and maternal grandfather who were also proud Union Sheet Metal Workers.
Craig loved spending time with his family. He loved taking family vacations especially when all his kids and grandkids could be there. He enjoyed gardening, classic rock, NASCAR and old muscle cars. He loved Plymouth Barracudas and was definitely a MOPAR man, a CUDA man.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Mead and Jean (Sauer) Mead and his sister, Deborah (Jim) Plummer.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela (Schulze) Mead; three children, Jaime Reger of Upper Arlington, OH, Kristen (JD) Curry of Upper Arlington, OH and son, Andrew Mead of Perrysburg, OH. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Maia, Jack, Will, Hayden, Kendal, Hudson and Mila of which he was very proud. He is also survived by a sister, Sandy (Tim) Monahan of FL.
The family is planning a Memorial/Celebration of Life ceremony tentatively scheduled for July 25. Memorial service arrangements are being handled by the Coyle Funeral Home on Reynolds Road in Toledo followed by a Celebration of Life at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall, Rossford OH.
Contributions in Craig's honor may be made to The Ohio State Transplant Department of the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, Columbus, OH or to a charity of the donor's choice. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.