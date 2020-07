Craig M. MeadCraig M. Mead, born May 27, 1952 passed away June 23, 2020 with his family by his side. A Memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614. Visitation with the family will precede the service from 1:30 to 3:00. After the Memorial service there will be a Celebration of Life from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 Union Hall, 27430 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford, OH.