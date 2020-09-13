1/1
Cresencio Patrick Melchor
1981 - 2020
Cresencio P. Melchor, 38, of Perrysburg, Ohio died unexpectedly Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1981 in Defiance, Ohio to Eliseo R. and Cynthia V. (Gonzales) Melchor.

Cresencio was a free spirit who had a lot to give. He had many talents and worked in the trades. He also had a special gift of working and caring for the elderly. Cresencio was STNA Certified, a Chemical Dependancy Counselor Assistant, and over the years made many friends by giving his time to others. He enjoyed spending time with his grandma watching scary movies. Cresencio enjoyed all types of movies, books and music.

Cresencio was proud of his name and Mexican heritage. He was named after his grandfather and was a loving son, the best brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved spending time with his niece and nephews. Cresencio will be greatly missed.

Cresencio is survived by his parents, Eliseo and Cynthia Melchor; siblings, Lorenzo (Andria) Melchor, Mystee (Dan) Pike and Martina Melchor; nieces and nephews, Mateo and Lillian Melchor, Holland and Nicolas "Nico" Pike; maternal grandfather, Giberto Gonzales; maternal grandmother, Myrthala Gonzales; extended family, Stacy and Sophia Stamm and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Cresencio "Apa" Melchor; paternal grandmother, Juana "Ama" Melchor; uncles, Lorenzo Melchor, David Castro and Gustavo Gallegos, Sr; cousin, David Melchor Jr.

Services will be private at Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). A memorial service will be livestreamed at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020. To join please visit Walker Family Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Walker Family Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Cindi, Chello and family. We are truly sorry to hear of your loss. Our words can't begin to ease your pain but please know that you are loved. May precious memories be in your hearts to comfort you today and always. God bless your son and all those who love him.
Linda and Frank Melchor
Family
September 10, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
