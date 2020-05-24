Cresencio S. Vasquez
1923 - 2020
Cresencio S. Vasquez

Cresencio S. Vasquez, 96, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Dilley, Texas, on September 14, 1923 to Manuel and Leonada (Samudia) Vasquez and served in the United States Army during World War II. Mr. Vasquez worked as a machine operator with Chrysler Corporation for 33 ½ years. He was a longtime member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Mr. Vasquez is survived by his daughters, Aurora (Cabilan) Arquelles and Joann (Nate) Beard; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita; sons, Raymond, Manuel, Daniel, Cresencio Jr., Larry, Ricardo; daughter, Stella; and siblings, Amelia Castillo, Maria Ruiz, Manuel Vasquez, Henry Vasquez, and Esusa Vasquez. Private services will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
