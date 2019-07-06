The Blade Obituaries
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
More Obituaries for Cresta Holmes-Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cresta Lee Holmes-Pyle

Cresta Lee Holmes-Pyle Obituary
Cresta Lee Holmes-Pyle

Cresta, age 43, passed away June 19, 2019 following a tragic boating accident. She was born in Toledo to Donald and Kim (McIntyre) Holmes and graduated from Notre Dame Academy. She was employed at Lowe's in Perrysburg.

She was preceded in death by her father Don. She is survived by her mother Kim and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm at Wisniewski Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will follow at Little Flower Hall.

Donations can be made to: Agility Angels or K-9 ONE Search and Rescue.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on July 6, 2019
