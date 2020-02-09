|
Cruz Castilleja Garcia
Cruz Castilleja Garcia, 83, of Genoa, OH passed away February 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Houston, Texas on February 1, 1937 to Jose and Matilde (Barrientos) Castilleja. Cruz worked at Genoa Care Center for 23 years, before retiring in 2009. She was a past member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa and was active in Spanish prayer groups. Cruz was also a long time member of Inner City Baptist Church in Toledo. Cruz was the matriarch and spiritual leader of the family. She was very loving and caring. She was not only a mother to her children, but also acted as one to grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cruz also loved to cook. She was always in the kitchen making homemade tortillas and other traditional Mexican dishes.
Cruz is survived by her children, Mary Lou Magana, John Garcia, Nancy Garcia, Robert (Mary) Garcia, Fred Garcia and Louie (Corrina) Garcia; 22 grandchildren; special grandchildren, Mary Helen Guillen, Alex Rosales, Monica and Rosa Garcia; many great and great-great grandchildren; and sister, Rosie Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Margie Guillen; brothers, Raymond, Jonny, Jessie, and Martin; and sisters, Ninfa, Josephine, Mary, Annie, and Lupe.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m and Friday, February 14 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 Main Street, Genoa from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to hospice of Northwest Ohio. She will truly be missed by all.
