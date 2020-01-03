|
|
Cruz Norma (Monzón) Gonzalez
Cruz Norma Monzón Gonzalez, 92, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1927 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Cruz Norma immigrated to the United States through marriage in 1955. She became a naturalized US citizen at 65 years of age. Cruz Norma embodied the characteristics of beauty, faith, love, and tenderness. Her interests included traveling, dancing, drawing, sewing, attending church, and spending time with her family.
Cruz Norma is survived by her daughters, Norma (Josue), Isabel (Joe); sons, David (Jill), Ezekiel (Marcella); and several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto; son, Emilio; grandson, Ezekiel R. Gonzalez.
All services for Cruz Norma will be will be handled by the family at this time. The family will be planning a memorial service for a later date. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their nurturing and precise care. In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left for Cruz Norma's family at
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020