Crystal E. (Lewis) Kollarik Hardy



10/15/1940 - 6/30/2019



Crystal Esther Cora Hardy, age 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Holland, Ohio, to Harry E. and Eva E. (Reed) Lewis, Crystal was number 9 of 11 children.



On 10/15/1957, Crystal married Stephen W. Kollarik, who passed away on 10/18/1997. She worked as a nurse's aide in in Swanton during the 1970s. Then the 1980s and 1990s found her working at several convenience stores, where she enjoyed her customers and the "Sterling's" French onion dip. Crystal enjoyed family gatherings, playing the piano, singing, dancing, sewing, baking Christmas cookies and especially a good game of poker. During her retirement years she was given a tablet then introduced to Facebook, where she loved keeping track of all her grandchildren, relatives—playing "Words with Friends."



Left to cherish her memory are children: Velda (Mike) Hiser, Bonnie Wicher, Mike (Trisha) Kollarik, Sheila (Allen) Naiber and daughter-in-law Christy Kollarik; Siblings: Josephine Long, Ivan (June) Lewis, Pauline Tarr, Harry (Betty) Lewis, and Eleanore Brooks; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchilden, and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and first husband, Crystal was preceded in death by her second husband James Hardy; sons: Richard A. Kollarik and Clinton J. Hardy; Siblings: James Lewis, Theresa Ostrander, Evelyn Kollarik, Marjory Peters and Flossie Taube.



The family will receive guests Friday, July 5th from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, with services from 6:00 pm to 6:30 at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Hwy. Holland, Ohio 43528. Interment services will be held at a later date.



