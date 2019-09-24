|
Crystal Gail Ware
Crystal Gail Ware of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Crystal was born on July 10, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio, to Carl and Carol (Lorenzen) Ware.
Crystal who had a heart of gold will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her children, Rachel, Erica, Nicole, Larry III, Michael Cutshall; parents, Carl and Carol Ware; siblings, Charity (Jason) May, Candy (William) TenEyck, Carl (Jessica) Ware; nieces, Ashley, Skylyn, Leilana, Alison; nephews, Stephen, William Jr., Orlando; great nephew, Taevin; her children's father, Larry Cutshall II. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Caroline Lorenzen, Alta and Blas Pena; mother-in-law, Betty Fountain.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, where her funeral service on Saturday will be held at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the family payable to Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019